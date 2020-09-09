TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.
Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 10
to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
343 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
