TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

TXZ127-262115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-262115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ140-262115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-262115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ169-262115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ154-262115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ098-262115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-262115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-262115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-262115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-262115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-262115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-262115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-262115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-262115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ139-262115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ071-262115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-262115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ155-262115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ076-262115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-262115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ168-262115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ170-262115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ078-262115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

343 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

