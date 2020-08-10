TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

333 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020

TXZ127-102145-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ072-102145-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ140-102145-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ054-102145-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ169-102145-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ154-102145-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ098-102145-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ099-102145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ049-102145-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ113-102145-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ114-102145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-102145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ064-102145-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ065-102145-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ066-102145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ139-102145-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-102145-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ073-102145-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ155-102145-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ076-102145-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ077-102145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ168-102145-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ170-102145-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ078-102145-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

