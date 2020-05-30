TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

262 FPUS54 KSJT 300836

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

TXZ127-302115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ072-302115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ140-302115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ054-302115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ169-302115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ154-302115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ098-302115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ099-302115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-302115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ113-302115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ114-302115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ128-302115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ064-302115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ065-302115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ066-302115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ139-302115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ071-302115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ073-302115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ155-302115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ076-302115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ077-302115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ168-302115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ170-302115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ078-302115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

336 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

