TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020
875 FPUS54 KSJT 220852
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
TXZ127-222130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ072-222130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ140-222130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ054-222130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ169-222130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ154-222130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ098-222130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ099-222130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ049-222130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ113-222130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ114-222130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ128-222130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ064-222130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ065-222130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ066-222130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ139-222130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ071-222130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ073-222130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ155-222130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around
80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ076-222130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ077-222130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ168-222130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ170-222130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around
80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ078-222130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
352 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
