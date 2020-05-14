TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
090 FPUS54 KSJT 140903
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
TXZ127-142115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ072-142115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ140-142115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ054-142115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ169-142115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ154-142115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ098-142115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ099-142115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ049-142115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ113-142115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ114-142115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ128-142115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ064-142115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early in the afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ065-142115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ066-142115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ139-142115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ071-142115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ073-142115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ155-142115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ076-142115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ077-142115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ168-142115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ170-142115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ078-142115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
403 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
