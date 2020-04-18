TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2020

822 FPUS54 KSJT 180844

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

TXZ127-182115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-182115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ140-182115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ054-182115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ169-182115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-182115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-182115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ099-182115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ049-182115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ113-182115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ114-182115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ128-182115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-182115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-182115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-182115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ139-182115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ071-182115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ073-182115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-182115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-182115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ077-182115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-182115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-182115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-182115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

344 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

