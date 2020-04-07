TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020
_____
084 FPUS54 KSJT 070839
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
TXZ127-072115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ072-072115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ140-072115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ054-072115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ169-072115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ154-072115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ098-072115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ099-072115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ049-072115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ113-072115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ114-072115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ128-072115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ064-072115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ065-072115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ066-072115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ139-072115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ071-072115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ073-072115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ155-072115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ076-072115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ077-072115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ168-072115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ170-072115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ078-072115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather