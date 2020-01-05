TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

_____

738 FPUS54 KSJT 050911

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

TXZ127-052215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ072-052215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ140-052215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ054-052215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ098-052215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ099-052215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ049-052215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ113-052215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ114-052215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ128-052215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ064-052215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ065-052215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ066-052215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ071-052215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ073-052215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-052215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ154-052215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ155-052215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ076-052215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ077-052215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ078-052215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ168-052215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ169-052215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ170-052215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

311 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather