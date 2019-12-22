TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ072-222230-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ140-222230-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ054-222230-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ098-222230-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ099-222230-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ049-222230-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ113-222230-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ114-222230-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ128-222230-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ064-222230-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
TXZ065-222230-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ066-222230-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ071-222230-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
TXZ073-222230-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ139-222230-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ154-222230-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ155-222230-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ076-222230-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
TXZ077-222230-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ078-222230-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ168-222230-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ169-222230-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
TXZ170-222230-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
333 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
