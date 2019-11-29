TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
TXZ127-292215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ072-292215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the
day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ140-292215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ054-292215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ098-292215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ099-292215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ049-292215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ113-292215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ114-292215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ128-292215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ064-292215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms through early afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ065-292215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms through early afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ066-292215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers
likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day.
Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ071-292215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms through early afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ073-292215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers
likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day.
Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ139-292215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ154-292215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ155-292215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ076-292215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms through early afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ077-292215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms through early afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ078-292215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms through early afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ168-292215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the
day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ169-292215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the
day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ170-292215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
322 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Showers
likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day.
Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
