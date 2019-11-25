TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019

465 FPUS54 KSJT 250903

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

TXZ127-252300-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ072-252300-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ140-252300-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ054-252300-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as

cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ098-252300-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ099-252300-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ049-252300-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ113-252300-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ114-252300-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ128-252300-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ064-252300-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs around 50. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ065-252300-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ066-252300-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ071-252300-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ073-252300-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ139-252300-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ154-252300-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ155-252300-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ076-252300-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ077-252300-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ078-252300-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ168-252300-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ169-252300-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ170-252300-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

303 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

