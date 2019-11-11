TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
TXZ127-112215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in
the afternoon. North winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
freezing rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ072-112215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet and rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance
of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ140-112215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ054-112215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s
in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 20. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ098-112215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 19. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ099-112215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain through early afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s
in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 20. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ049-112215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early
afternoon. Slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 20. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ113-112215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early
afternoon. Slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 20. North winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ114-112215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early
afternoon. Slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ128-112215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in
the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the north
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
freezing rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ064-112215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the
morning. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ065-112215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing
to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ066-112215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph increasing
to north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,
light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and light
sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ071-112215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet and rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance
of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
TXZ073-112215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet and rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance
of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ139-112215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing
to north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,
light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and light
sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ154-112215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s
in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet and rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance
of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ155-112215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet and rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance
of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ076-112215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,
light sleet and rain in the evening, then a chance of light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ077-112215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,
light sleet and rain in the evening, then a chance of light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ078-112215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the upper
30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,
light sleet and rain in the evening, then a chance of light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ168-112215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s
in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet and rain in the evening, then a chance of light freezing
rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ169-112215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet and rain in the evening, then a chance of light freezing
rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ170-112215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
356 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet and rain in the evening, then a chance of light freezing
rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
