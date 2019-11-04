TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019
_____
501 FPUS54 KSJT 040934
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
TXZ127-042230-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ072-042230-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ140-042230-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ054-042230-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ098-042230-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ099-042230-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ049-042230-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
50. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ113-042230-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ114-042230-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ128-042230-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ064-042230-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ065-042230-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ066-042230-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ071-042230-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs 64 to 70. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ073-042230-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ139-042230-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ154-042230-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ155-042230-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows
around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ076-042230-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs 65 to 71. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ077-042230-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ078-042230-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ168-042230-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ169-042230-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ170-042230-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows
around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather