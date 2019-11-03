TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ072-032230-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast up to
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ140-032230-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ054-032230-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ098-032230-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ099-032230-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ049-032230-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ113-032230-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ114-032230-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ128-032230-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ064-032230-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ065-032230-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ066-032230-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ071-032230-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ073-032230-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ139-032230-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ154-032230-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ155-032230-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ076-032230-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ077-032230-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ078-032230-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ168-032230-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ169-032230-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ170-032230-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
