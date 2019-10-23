TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019

_____

768 FPUS54 KSJT 230827

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

TXZ127-232115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-232115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-232115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ054-232115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ098-232115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ099-232115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ049-232115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-232115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ114-232115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ128-232115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ064-232115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ065-232115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ066-232115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ071-232115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ073-232115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ139-232115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-232115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows

around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ155-232115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ076-232115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ077-232115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-232115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ168-232115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ169-232115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ170-232115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather