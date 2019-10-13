TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019
_____
107 FPUS54 KSJT 130850
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
TXZ127-132115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ072-132115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ140-132115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ054-132115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ098-132115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ099-132115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ049-132115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ113-132115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ114-132115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ128-132115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ064-132115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ065-132115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ066-132115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ071-132115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ073-132115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ139-132115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ154-132115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ155-132115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ076-132115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ077-132115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ078-132115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ168-132115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ169-132115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ170-132115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
350 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather