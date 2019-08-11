TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

TXZ127-120915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ072-120915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ140-120915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ054-120915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ098-120915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ099-120915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ049-120915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ113-120915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ114-120915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-120915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ064-120915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ065-120915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ066-120915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-120915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ073-120915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ139-120915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ154-120915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ155-120915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ076-120915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ077-120915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ078-120915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ168-120915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ169-120915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ170-120915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

314 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

