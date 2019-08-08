TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

922 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

