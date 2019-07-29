TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

TXZ127-292145-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ072-292145-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ140-292145-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ054-292145-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098-292145-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ099-292145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-292145-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-292145-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ114-292145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-292145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ064-292145-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ065-292145-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ066-292145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-292145-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ073-292145-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ139-292145-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ154-292145-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ155-292145-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ076-292145-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ077-292145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078-292145-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ168-292145-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ169-292145-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ170-292145-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

323 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

