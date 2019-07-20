TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 19, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
TXZ127-202115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ072-202115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ140-202115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ054-202115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ098-202115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as hot. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the northeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ099-202115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ049-202115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ113-202115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as hot. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ114-202115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ128-202115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ064-202115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ065-202115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ066-202115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ071-202115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ073-202115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ139-202115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ154-202115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ155-202115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ076-202115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ077-202115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ078-202115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ168-202115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ169-202115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ170-202115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
326 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
