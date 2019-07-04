TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 3, 2019

_____

751 FPUS54 KSJT 040821

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

TXZ127-042115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ072-042115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-042115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ054-042115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-042115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-042115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ049-042115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-042115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-042115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-042115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ064-042115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-042115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-042115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ071-042115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-042115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ139-042115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-042115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ155-042115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ076-042115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-042115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-042115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-042115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-042115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-042115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

321 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather