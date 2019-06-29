TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019
625 FPUS54 KSJT 290830
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
TXZ127-292115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-292115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ140-292115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ054-292115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-292115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-292115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-292115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ113-292115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-292115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-292115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-292115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-292115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-292115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-292115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ073-292115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ139-292115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ154-292115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ155-292115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ076-292115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-292115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ078-292115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ168-292115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ169-292115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ170-292115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
330 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
