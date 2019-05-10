TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TXZ127-102115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ072-102115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ140-102115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ054-102115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ098-102115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ099-102115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ049-102115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ113-102115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ114-102115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ128-102115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ064-102115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ065-102115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ066-102115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ071-102115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ073-102115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ139-102115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ154-102115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ155-102115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ076-102115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ077-102115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ078-102115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ168-102115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ169-102115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ170-102115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

321 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

