TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

_____

784 FPUS54 KSJT 010848

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

TXZ127-012115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-012115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-012115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-012115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-012115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-012115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-012115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-012115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-012115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-012115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-012115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-012115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-012115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-012115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-012115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-012115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-012115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-012115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ076-012115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-012115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-012115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-012115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-012115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-012115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

348 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather