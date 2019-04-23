TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019

_____

867 FPUS54 KSJT 230853

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

TXZ127-232115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-232115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ140-232115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon,

then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ054-232115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ098-232115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ099-232115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ049-232115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ113-232115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ114-232115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ128-232115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-232115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-232115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-232115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ071-232115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ073-232115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ139-232115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon,

then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ154-232115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ155-232115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ076-232115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-232115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ078-232115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-232115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ169-232115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-232115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

353 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather