TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

TXZ127-192115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ072-192115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ140-192115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-192115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ098-192115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ099-192115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ049-192115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ113-192115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ114-192115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ128-192115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-192115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ065-192115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ066-192115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ071-192115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ073-192115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ139-192115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ154-192115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ155-192115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ076-192115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ077-192115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ078-192115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

TXZ168-192115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ169-192115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ170-192115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

