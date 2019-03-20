TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

TXZ127-202115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ072-202115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ140-202115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ054-202115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ098-202115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ099-202115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

70. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ049-202115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ113-202115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ114-202115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ128-202115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ064-202115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ065-202115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-202115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ071-202115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ073-202115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ139-202115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ154-202115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around

60. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ155-202115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ076-202115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ077-202115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ078-202115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-202115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ169-202115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-202115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

355 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

