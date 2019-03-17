TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
TXZ127-172115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ072-172115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ140-172115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ054-172115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ098-172115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ099-172115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ049-172115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ113-172115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ114-172115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ128-172115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ064-172115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ065-172115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ066-172115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ071-172115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ073-172115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ139-172115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ154-172115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ155-172115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ076-172115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ077-172115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ078-172115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ168-172115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ169-172115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ170-172115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
335 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
