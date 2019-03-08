TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019
_____
418 FPUS54 KSJT 080952
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
TXZ127-082215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ072-082215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 60.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ140-082215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ054-082215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late
evening and after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ098-082215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 68 to 74. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to
southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ099-082215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ049-082215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late
evening and after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ113-082215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
late evening and after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ114-082215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ128-082215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ064-082215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ065-082215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ066-082215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ071-082215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ073-082215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ139-082215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ154-082215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Windy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ155-082215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Windy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ076-082215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ077-082215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ078-082215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ168-082215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ169-082215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ170-082215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
352 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs around
70. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Windy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather