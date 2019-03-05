TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019
_____
437 FPUS54 KSJT 050941
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
TXZ127-052215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ072-052215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ140-052215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ054-052215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Windy. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ098-052215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Windy. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ099-052215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ049-052215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ113-052215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ114-052215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ128-052215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ064-052215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-052215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ066-052215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ071-052215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ073-052215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ139-052215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ154-052215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ155-052215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ076-052215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-052215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ078-052215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ168-052215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ169-052215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows around
40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ170-052215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
341 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows around
40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather