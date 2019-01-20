TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

_____

657 FPUS54 KSJT 200954

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

TXZ127-202215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ072-202215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ140-202215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ054-202215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ098-202215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ099-202215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ049-202215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ113-202215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ114-202215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ128-202215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ064-202215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ065-202215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ066-202215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ071-202215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ073-202215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ139-202215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ154-202215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ155-202215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ076-202215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ077-202215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ078-202215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ168-202215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ169-202215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ170-202215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

354 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather