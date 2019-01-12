TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
_____
331 FPUS54 KSJT 120128 AAA
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
TXZ127-121015-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ072-121015-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ140-121015-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ054-121015-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ098-121015-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ099-121015-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ049-121015-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ113-121015-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ114-121015-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ128-121015-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ064-121015-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50
percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ065-121015-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ066-121015-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10
mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ071-121015-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ073-121015-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ139-121015-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ154-121015-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ155-121015-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ076-121015-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5
to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ077-121015-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5
to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ078-121015-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5
to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ168-121015-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ169-121015-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ170-121015-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
728 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather