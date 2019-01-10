TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019
_____
098 FPUS54 KSJT 102126
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
TXZ127-111015-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ072-111015-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ140-111015-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ054-111015-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ098-111015-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ099-111015-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ049-111015-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ113-111015-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ114-111015-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ128-111015-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ064-111015-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ065-111015-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ066-111015-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ071-111015-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ073-111015-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ139-111015-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ154-111015-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ155-111015-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ076-111015-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ077-111015-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ078-111015-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ168-111015-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ169-111015-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ170-111015-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
326 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather