TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
