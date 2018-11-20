TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

