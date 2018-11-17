TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

TXZ127-181015-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ072-181015-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ140-181015-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ054-181015-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ098-181015-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ099-181015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ049-181015-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ113-181015-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ114-181015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ128-181015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ064-181015-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ065-181015-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ066-181015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ071-181015-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ073-181015-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ139-181015-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ154-181015-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ155-181015-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ076-181015-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ077-181015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ078-181015-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ168-181015-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ169-181015-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-181015-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

