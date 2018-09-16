TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

964 FPUS54 KSJT 160846

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

TXZ127-162115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-162115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ140-162115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-162115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-162115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ099-162115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-162115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ113-162115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ114-162115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-162115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-162115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ065-162115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ066-162115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ071-162115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ073-162115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ139-162115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-162115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-162115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-162115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ077-162115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-162115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-162115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-162115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-162115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

346 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather