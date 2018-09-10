TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
TXZ127-102115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ072-102115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ140-102115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ054-102115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ098-102115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ099-102115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ049-102115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ113-102115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ114-102115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ128-102115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ064-102115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ065-102115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ066-102115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ071-102115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ073-102115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ139-102115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ154-102115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ155-102115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ076-102115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ077-102115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ078-102115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ168-102115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ169-102115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ170-102115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
349 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
