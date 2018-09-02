TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
572 FPUS54 KSJT 020858
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
TXZ127-022130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ072-022130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ140-022130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ054-022130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ098-022130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-022130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-022130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ113-022130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ114-022130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-022130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ064-022130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ065-022130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ066-022130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ071-022130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ073-022130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ139-022130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ154-022130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ155-022130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ076-022130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ077-022130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ078-022130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ168-022130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ169-022130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ170-022130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
358 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
