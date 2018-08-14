TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018
946 FPUS54 KSJT 140245
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
TXZ127-140915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ072-140915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ140-140915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ054-140915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ098-140915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ099-140915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ049-140915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ113-140915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ114-140915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ128-140915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ064-140915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ065-140915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ066-140915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ071-140915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ073-140915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ139-140915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-140915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ155-140915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ076-140915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ077-140915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ078-140915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ168-140915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ169-140915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ170-140915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
945 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
