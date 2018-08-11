TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

_____

573 FPUS54 KSJT 110848

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

TXZ127-112115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ072-112115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-112115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-112115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ098-112115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-112115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-112115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-112115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-112115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-112115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ064-112115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ065-112115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-112115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-112115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ073-112115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-112115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ154-112115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-112115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-112115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-112115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ078-112115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ168-112115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to

5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ169-112115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to

5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-112115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

348 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up

to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

