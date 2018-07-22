TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018

_____

239 FPUS54 KSJT 220824

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

TXZ127-222115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ072-222115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ140-222115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ054-222115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-222115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ099-222115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ049-222115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ113-222115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ114-222115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ128-222115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ064-222115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as hot. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ065-222115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ066-222115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ071-222115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ073-222115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ139-222115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ154-222115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ155-222115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ076-222115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ077-222115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ078-222115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-222115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ169-222115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ170-222115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

324 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

