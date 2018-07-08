TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
TXZ127-082200-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ072-082200-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ140-082200-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ054-082200-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ098-082200-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ099-082200-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ049-082200-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
TXZ113-082200-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ114-082200-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ128-082200-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ064-082200-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.
East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ065-082200-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
TXZ066-082200-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ071-082200-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ073-082200-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ139-082200-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ154-082200-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ155-082200-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.
East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ076-082200-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ077-082200-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ078-082200-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.
East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ168-082200-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ169-082200-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ170-082200-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
841 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
