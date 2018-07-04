TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

088 FPUS54 KSJT 040848

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

TXZ127-042200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-042200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ140-042200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-042200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ098-042200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-042200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-042200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-042200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-042200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-042200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-042200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-042200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-042200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ071-042200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-042200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ139-042200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ154-042200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ155-042200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ076-042200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-042200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ078-042200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ168-042200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ169-042200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ170-042200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

348 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

