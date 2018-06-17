TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:52 pm, Sunday, June 17, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018
_____
335 FPUS54 KSJT 171947
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
TXZ127-180915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ072-180915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ140-180915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ054-180915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ098-180915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ099-180915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-180915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-180915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ114-180915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ128-180915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ064-180915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ065-180915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ066-180915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ071-180915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ073-180915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ139-180915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-180915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-180915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-180915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-180915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-180915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ168-180915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-180915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-180915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
247 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather