TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018

398 FPUS54 KSJT 050007 AAA

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

TXZ127-051215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ072-051215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ140-051215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ054-051215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-051215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ099-051215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ049-051215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-051215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ114-051215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-051215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ064-051215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ065-051215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-051215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-051215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ073-051215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ139-051215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ154-051215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-051215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-051215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ077-051215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-051215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ168-051215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ169-051215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-051215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

