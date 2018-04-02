TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

491 FPUS54 KSJT 021108 AAB

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

TXZ127-022115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ072-022115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ140-022115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ054-022115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ098-022115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ099-022115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ049-022115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ113-022115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ114-022115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ128-022115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the

north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ064-022115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ065-022115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ066-022115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ071-022115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ073-022115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ139-022115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ154-022115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ155-022115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ076-022115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ077-022115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ078-022115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ168-022115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ169-022115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ170-022115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

608 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

