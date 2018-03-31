TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

843 FPUS54 KSJT 311953

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

TXZ127-010915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ072-010915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ140-010915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-010915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ098-010915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up

to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-010915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-010915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ113-010915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ114-010915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ128-010915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ064-010915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ065-010915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-010915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs 75 to 81. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ071-010915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ073-010915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ139-010915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs 75 to 81. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ154-010915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 70.

TXZ155-010915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ076-010915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ077-010915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ078-010915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ168-010915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ169-010915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ170-010915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

253 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

