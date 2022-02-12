TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

TXZ086-122200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ083-122200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ084-122200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-122200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ085-122200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-122200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-122200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much cooler.

Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-122200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

